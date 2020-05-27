Georgia man charged for allegedly lying to employer about having COVID-19, causing business shutdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia man has been charged after lying to his employer about testing positive for COVID-19.

Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, is charged with defrauding his employer by allegedly faking a positive coronavirus medical excuse letter, causing his employer to stop business and sanitize the workplace.

Davis has since admitted that he never had COVID-19.

Accoding to U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak, Davis was employed by a Fortune 500 company at a facility in Atlanta. He lied and said he contracted the coronavirus, then submitted a fake medical record to his employer.

Out of concern for its employees and customers, the corporation closed its facilities for cleaning and paid the employees during the shutdown. The incident caused a loss of more that $100,000 to the corporation, along with the unnecessary quarantine of several of Davis’ coworkers.

“Scammers continue to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic through a variety of means,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We receive numerous complaints every day and this case is a reminder that we remain vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting any wrongdoing related to the crisis.”

Davis made his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand. The FBI is investigating this case.

This case is part of Georgia’s Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.