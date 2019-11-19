Georgia man arrested for setting home on fire with people inside

Live Now
Aaron Vaughn, 25

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia  Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner announcing the arrest of Aaron Vaughn, 25, of Hoschton, Georgia. Vaughn faces 1 count of First Degree Arson and 1 count of Making Terroristic Threats.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says Vaughn set fire to his home with two others inside.

The fire happened on November 17th in Hoschton. Mr. Vaughn was allegedly spotted with a lighter and gasoline near the right side, front corner of the home. The 2,000 square-foot, 19-year-old structure suffered minor damage to the exterior. 

Officials say Vaughn was later apprehended by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at a friend’s residence down the street. 

First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both. 

Vaughn remains in Jackson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

