Georgia man arrested for arson, escape

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced a Talbot County man is facing charges in connection to a vehicle fire, ruled an arson, in Shiloh, Ga. on Sept. 5.

Officials say Scott Everett Curtis, 28, has been charged with 1st Degree Arson, Criminal Damage to Property, Damage to Government Property, and Escape. Curtis set a 2015 GMC on fire after the truck was used to run over a structure behind a home.

“After the truck was set on fire, Mr. Curtis was arrested in this case and transported to a holding facility prior to kicking out a patrol vehicle window, damaging a sheriff’s office, and escaping,” said Commissioner King. “Mr. Curtis was re-apprehended shortly after local authorities issued a warrant on all four charges.”

The state says investigators will keep working with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office as their investigation into the case continues.