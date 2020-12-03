Georgia man arrested, charged in 2002 triple homicide

REBECCA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities have arrested a man in connection with a 2002 triple homicide where the victims included a woman eight-and-a-half months pregnant with his child.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that Jason Michael Walker, 47, of Pulaski County, was arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of Tommy Joe Wideman, Deborah Wideman and their daughter, Melissa Wideman.

The case began on March 22, 2002, when a passing truck driver reported a house on fire in Rebecca, Georgia.

Investigators said firefighters discovered three bodies inside the home.

Autopsies found that all three had been shot and died prior to the fire.