Georgia man arrested after trying to use stun gun on officer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man has been charged with five felonies including aggravated assault on a police officer after he tried to shoot a police officer with a stun gun.

Valdosta police arrested Adam Nolff before dawn Tuesday after a woman reported that Nolff was trying to set her vehicle on fire.

When an officer arrived and tried to stop Nolff from assaulting the woman, police say the man unsuccessfully tried to grab the officer’s gun. Then Nolff grabbed the officer’s electrical stun gun and tried to use it to shock the officer.

Police say the officer held on as Nolff punched him in the head until other officers arrived and arrested him.