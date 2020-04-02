Georgia man accused of White House attack plot pleads guilty

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Twenty-three-year-old Hasher Jallal Taheb pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to destroy, by fire or an explosive, a building owned by or leased to the United States.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced June 23.

Prosecutors say that in conversations with undercover federal investigators in October 2018, Taheb mentioned plans to travel overseas and wanting to attack the White House and the Statue of Liberty.