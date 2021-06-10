Georgia man accused of assaulting cops during Capitol breach

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man accused of assaulting multiple police officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.

Forty-six-year-old Kevin Douglas Creek, of Alpharetta, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI.

Among the charges against him are assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; physical violence on Capitol grounds; and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

A lawyer named in a federal court filing as representing Creek did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

