ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is still in the money, with tax collections on track to deliver another big surplus in its state budget.

Figures released Wednesday show the state has already collected roughly $2 billion more in revenue than it’s on track to spend in the budget ending June 30.

Plus, Georgia will bank another month of tax collections before it closes the books on the 2022 budget, which could add another $2.5 billion to the surplus.

The bulging bank account could make it possible for the state to further cut taxes or expand services.

Georgia ran a $3.7 billion surplus in the 2021 budget.