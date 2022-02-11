Georgia leaders: Cityhood push dead for Atlanta’s Buckhead

FILE – Georgia Speaker of the House Rep. David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, makes remarks after SB 202 passed the House Chambers in a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, on March 25, 2021. Ralston told reporters on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, that he doesn’t expect a proposal to create a separate Buckhead City from part of Atlanta to pass the General Assembly this year. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Top Georgia lawmakers have signaled that proposals to allow the wealthy, predominately white Buckhead neighborhood to secede from Atlanta are dead, at least for this year.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge told reporters on Friday that he intends to give new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at least a year to reduce crime.

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday made clear his opposition to the proposed Buckhead City, saying organizers have left too many questions unanswered.

Supporters of Buckhead City have backed legislation allowing voters in the area to decide a referendum on cityhood this November. Supporters say they will discuss plans moving forward next week.