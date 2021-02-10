Georgia leaders announce $1K bonus for thousands of state employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia leaders are promising a one-time bonus for roughly 57,000 state employees.

Joined by other state leaders Wednesday, Speaker David Ralston announced an amendment to this year’s budget, setting aside nearly $60 million for a $1,000 bonus.

This will benefit employees of public health, public safety, agriculture, family and children services and other state agencies who make less than $80,000 a year.

During his State of the State address, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a similar $1,000 bonus payment for public school teachers and staff members.

“I believe we’re doing our part as state leaders to say thank you for all that you have done,” Kemp said Wednesday.