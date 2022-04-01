ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to strengthen farmers’ protections from being sued over nuisances such as noises, dust and odors.

The Senate voted for House Bill 1150 on Friday, sending it back to the House to approve changes.

Farming advocates say the vote will protect an embattled agriculture sector. Environmentalists say the bill will open the door for bad neighbors.

The bill says no farmers can be sued for a nuisance after their farms have been operating for more than two years. That length of time was doubled from one year by the Senate to win support for the bill.