ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers say homeless is not just an Atlanta problem but a Georgia problem with many homeless people setting up tents underneath bridges or sleeping on park benches.

“I look here in Atlanta as I see homeless people sleeping across the capitol,” State Rep. Edna Jackson (D-Savannah). “It’s a very sensitive issue. I feel so sorry for them. One person said maybe we need have a place where homeless people can live. NO. Homeless people live in homes.”

“I think we have to look at is it mental health that’s causing homelessness, is it drug abuse, is it a lack of opportunity that’s causing homelessness,” said State Sen. Harold Jones (D-Augusta) “Homelessness in Atlanta may be because of one issue and another issue in Augusta. You have to look at it wholistically too.”

State lawmakers say part of the budget needs to allocate funds for mental health.

“If we don’t start funding in all the areas then we will have more people with mental problems,” Rep. Jackson said.

Lawmakers say part of the solution is to find affordable housing to bridge the wage gap between high rent and low pay.

State Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah) said,“The homeless relates to affordable housing. I quote a Senator from Alabama which is ‘the best way to cure poverty is with a job.”

A new study by the national low-income housing coalition shows a quarter of Georgia families fall in the “extremely low” income bracket for rentals.

Georgia falls short by more than 200,000 homes for that group.