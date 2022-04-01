ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are sending a bill to increase parental oversight of schools to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Also Friday, a bill regulating what schools can teach on racial issues neared final passage. That measure bans teaching of divisive concepts on race in Georgia public schools.

The measures are key parts of a conservative agenda on schools.

The Republican Kemp has already signed a bill letting parents opt their children out of school mask mandates for five years. A bill is on his desk that would force public schools to respond to challenges of materials parents consider obscene.