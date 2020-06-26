Georgia lawmakers OK home delivery of alcohol, send to Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians could soon get alcohol delivered to their doorstep under a bill headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The state House gave final approval to legislation Thursday allowing packaged goods retailers to make home deliveries of beer, wine and liquor.

House members approved of the bill 114-45. Buyers would have to set up an account with the store, pay in advance of the delivery and present an ID to be scanned or otherwise verified at their door.

Rep. Brett Harrell, a Republican from Snellville who sponsored the bill, says the process would have more controls than in-person alcohol sales.