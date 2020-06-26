Georgia lawmakers give final OK to fewer standardized tests

ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia are likely to see fewer state standardized tests in the coming years.

The Senate voted 45-0 to agree to changes in Senate Bill 367 on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both elected Republicans, are pushing for fewer tests.

The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one exam in middle school. The bill keeps the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a high school student’s final grade.

The exams now count for 20%, but the state Board of Education could lower the percentage.