Georgia lawmakers eye citizen’s arrest, gambling, vouchers

FILE – In this Thursday, June 4, 2020, file photo, a group of protesters gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse while a preliminary hearing is being held inside for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are accused of shooting of Ahmaud Arbery while he ran through their neighborhood in February. The Glynn County commissioners are suing to stop a referendum on abolishing the county police department. State lawmakers approved the binding referendum in the spring after the February shooting death of Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia lawmakers open the 2021 session of the General Assembly, they could consider changes to Georgia’s citizens arrest law after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting.

School voucher advocates could argue that the pandemic proves parents need more publicly financed choice in education.

Gambling supporters could be back for another run at legalizing sports betting and other wagering.

Hanging over the session will be the legislature’s once-a-decade responsibility to redraw lines for state and federal voting districts, likely coming in a special session later in 2021.