ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers say they had a joint study committee with the house and senate around the state including Macon, Athens and Atlanta to hear from organizations and agencies about the music industry.

“The same way we are Hollywood of the South we have to better as far as music is concerned. We see that kind of credit helps those type of industries,” said State Sen. Harold Jones (D-Augusta)

Governor Kemp says – for the fiscal year 2022 – Georgia saw a record-breaking $4.4 billion being spent in the entertainment industry with more than 400 productions filmed here.

State Rep. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta) said, “When you have music, you have scores. We want to incentivize people all across the country to come to Georgia. Specifically scores for music it takes a larger venue for when they are practicing for theater.”

State Rep. Teri Anulewicz (D-Smyrna) says its time to talk about giving the music industry the same tax credits as the film industry.

I think it only makes sense that we have a serious conversation about the same tax credits that the film industry gets to the music industry,” The music industry is the foundation of Georgia’s creative arts. Music has so much history and it’s important that those discussions on how to support the music industry.”

Lawmakers say better tax incentives for the music industry could create more jobs and prevent studios and record labels from venturing to other states.

“They can see the film credits work. They can see the music credits work. You are competing against states and will lose the industry,” said State Sen. Jones.

State Rep. Anulewicz says it’s important to consider Georgia’s music history.

“Some of the stadium filling bands come to mind and a lot of music history and heritage came out of Georgia.

Today marked day 15 of the 40 day legislative session under the gold dome with lawmakers expected to wrap up on March 29 and ratify a state budget with a bulk of the money allocated towards education, healthcare and public safety.