ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp is allocating $115 million to provide a grant for every k-12 school in the state specifically to improve security.

“Education is always a top priority. It is a big bulk of our budget,” said State Rep. Carolyn Hugley (D-Columbus, Ga.).

She continued, “There are school security grants to upgrade their school security. We have seen it across the country. It is going to be up to the locals to what they need to secure students and their faculty.”

The funding will help schools come up with safety plans to prevent disasters and could be used for key cards, locked doors, more cameras and even training of officers for active shooter drills.

“Education is 55% of our budget. It is a huge budget,” said State Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah, Ga.) “It is a priority for everyone. We are doing a good job funding it well. But it also takes parents being engaged with their children.”

But when it comes to safety lawmakers say giving schools autonomy on the grants will be a key priority – and thinking beyond just the classroom.

“Not only are we talking about security in the schools. We need to bus driver on the bus and someone else to sit with the students so anyone trying to fight there is someone else helping the driver take charge of the students,” said State Rep. Edna Jackson (R-Savannah, Ga.).

Some lawmakers say tougher gun laws will also be needed to prevent active shooters in schools with bans on assault rifles.