ATLANTA (WSAV) — Democratic legislators filed 5 bills on gun safety to reduce accidental shootings and enforce stricter measures on who has access to guns.

“I think we have to worry about gun control. What are we going to do about the many guns in our community,” said State Rep. Edna Jackson (D-Savannah).

“We don’t require their firearms to be locked in their vehicle,” State Rep. Teri Anulewicz (D-Smyrna) said. “If you are at home, there are no requirements to have your gun locked so that your toddlers cannot get a hold of it. We don’t have any regulations like that so it is easier to get guns.”

State lawmakers say stricter background checks are needed to ensure guns are not in the hands of criminals and those with mental health issues.

“Gun violence we don’t want,” State Sen. Sheikh Rahman (D-Gwinnett County, Atlanta) said. “I don’t think anyone wants gun violence not in Georgia or anywhere in the country. I am not from taking gun away but make sure that the mentally disabled or those out of jail or domestic violence.”

But some Republican lawmakers say the problem is not guns, but gangs and stricter penalties on combating gangs will reduce violence.

“What I hear from my constituents is that we want to live in a safe community. We have a gang bill and have to improve them. The overwhelming majority of violent crime is gang related and we have to begin there,” said State Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah).

Some state lawmakers say gun violence is a public health crisis in GA and the new slew of bills will hopefully help prevent further harm.

New bills have to clear both houses before they end up on Governor Kemp’s desk.

Just this year, Georgia’s conceal-carry law went into effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun – a move that some lawmakers say could do more harm than good.