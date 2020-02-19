Georgia lawmakers considering bill to raise minimum dropout age from 16 to 17

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are considering raising the state’s minimum dropout age from 16 to 17.

A Wednesday hearing on Senate Bill 343 revealed concerns about how much additional students would cost the state. Some lawmakers also question if it’s worthwhile to force unmotivated teens to remain.

The Senate Education and Youth Committee didn’t vote on the bill.

Some Democrats have been seeking for years to raise the age for students choosing to leave school.

Georgia is one of 15 states with a minimum dropout age of 16. Figures show about 4,600 Georgia students left last year without completing a high school diploma.