Georgia lawmakers aim to tackle spike in suicides, overdoses

ATLANTA (AP) — Facing a surge in overdose deaths and rural suicides, Georgia lawmakers want to bolster the state’s dismal mental health system by pressuring private insurers to improve coverage and increasing state funding for treatment and crisis services.

Members of the state Legislature are scheduled to unveil a policy package for mental health and substance abuse on Wednesday.

Efforts to ensure private insurers provide the same level of benefits for depression, anxiety and other mental disorders as they do for medical conditions are expected to be a central part of the legislation.

The package is also expected to contain incentives for people to get trained as mental health workers.