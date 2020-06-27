Georgia lawmakers adopt $26B budget as end of session nears

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are agreeing to a budget that promises sharp cuts but is supposed to avoid unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs.

The final vote by the House on the $25.9 billion budget passed 104-62 in one of the closing acts of the General Assembly.

Democrats argue Republicans are overly focused on cuts and aren’t doing enough to maintain or raise tax revenue for needed programs.

The measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature with fewer than five days before the 2021 budget year begins on Wednesday. Kemp says he’ll sign the document.