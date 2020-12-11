Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

FILE – In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. Trey Kelley, R – Cedartown, presents HB 696, related to tax exemptions for computer equipment, which passed the 40th and final day of the 2018 General Assembly session in Atlanta. Kelley was indicted, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 on a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct alleging he failed to call the proper help for a cyclist fatally injured by a friend. The Cedartown Republican, a high-ranking member of the House Republican leadership, denies wrongdoing. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch.

Republican state Rep. Trey Kelley was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct.

Ralph “Ryan” Dover III is accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais in Cedartown.

Keais died in a ditch of his injuries more than an hour after the collision.

Dover was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

A lawyer says Kelley has been fully cooperative, did nothing wrong and will be vindicated.