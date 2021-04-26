Georgia law officers search for suspects in killing of woman

ELLIJAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for suspects wanted on murder charges in the killing of a woman whose body was found in north Georgia.

The GBI obtained warrants accusing four of the suspects in the death of 37-year-old Rossana Delgado, who had been missing for four days when her body was found April 20 in Gilmer County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified four of the suspects as two Georgia men, a Georgia woman and a man from Oklahoma City.

Authorities also asked the public for help identifying a fifth suspect. They released surveillance images of the man wearing a blcak hoodie and a blue cap.

The GBI is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the fifth suspect in the Gilmer County murder investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/KbQacQNz0n — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 25, 2021