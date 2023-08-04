ATLANTA (WSAV) — An Atlanta journalist is speaking out after being ordered a subpoena in the case against former US President Donald Trump — who is accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

George Chidi who writes for the Atlanta Objective says he’s subpoenaed in the Trump case from the 2020 elections in Georgia – where a potential 4th indictment is looming against the 2024 presidential candidate. In the Georgia case – Trump is accused of asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find votes” after Joe Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes.

Chidi said, “I was contacted by Fani Willis’ investigative staff and interestingly it was done in a parking lot away from the courthouse.”

He continued, “I appeared to have observed something that prosecutors believed was useful when the Democratic electors on December 14 at the state capitol in Georgia, a group of GOP Republican electors in what appears to be a clandestine process.”

This week, former President Donald Trump received his 3rd indictment — Trump called this latest one a “very sad day in America” after he pled not guilty that he conspired to overturn the 2020 elections.

“I fear for my country and I don’t know how to get back and how people can have political disagreements that end up with riots on the steps of the capital. I am hoping for that day,” Chidi explained.

The journalist who was subpoenaed said journalists should not be getting called into grand juries and says it shows the extent of the problems of our democracy – and he is concerned for his and the jurors’ safety.

“I am uncomfortable for being drawn in not for my reporting but for some legal complication and that’s not how I want to do business and that’s now how good journalism gets done.”

A grand jury in Washington DC handed down a third indictment for former President Donald Trump after courts in Florida and New York also issued indictments earlier. The next hearing in the Trump case is on August 28 just days after the first Republican primary debate.