Georgia joins National Bicycle Safety Month with 5-city educational tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is calling on all bicyclists to check the pressure on their tires, the chains on their bikes and grab their helmets for the first-ever Capital to Coast 2021 statewide bicycle safety tour.

With stops in Atlanta, Athens, Macon, Savannah and Brunswick this week, Capital to Coast 2021 will offer safety tips, educational messages, and a daily ride for bicyclists at all five locations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) designates May as National Bicycle Safety Month when more people are returning to outdoor activities like bicycling. Americans and Georgians are increasingly riding bicycles to commute, exercise or just for fun. Whether it’s riding for recreation or a destination, Capital to Coast 2021 is a time to remind drivers to watch for bicyclists on the road and to give plenty of room when passing bicycle riders.

The statewide tour will also offer bicyclists information on how to pick the right safety helmet, inspect their bicycle for any mechanical issues and provide other safety information like sharing the road safely with other vehicles.

Cyclist fatalities are still a problem both nationwide and in Georgia. In 2019, 846 cyclists were killed in traffic crashes across America and 20 of those deaths occurred in Georgia. The number of bicycle deaths in Georgia in the last five years has increased by 23 percent.

According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, there were 118 bicyclist fatalities in Georgia from 2015-19, compared to 96 from 2010-14.

Capital to Coast 2021 kicked off Monday in Atlanta. The tour continues Tuesday in Athens, Wednesday in Macon, Thursday in Savannah and concludes on Friday in Brunswick. A list of times and exact locations in each of these five stops can be found here.