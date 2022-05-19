ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate continued to hover at a record low of 3.1% in April as more people continued to find jobs.

The jobless rate was unchanged from March, when it set a new all-time low. A year ago, 4.3% of Georgia workers were unemployed.

The number of workers on employer payrolls rose by 18,000 in Georgia in April, reaching 4.76 million. That’s 250,000 above payroll levels last year and set a new all-time high for the fifth straight month.

The nationwide unemployment rate stayed level from March to April at 3.6%, The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.