Georgia jobless rate falls to 4.3% in 12th straight decline

In this Thursday, March 3, 2016, file photo, Georgia Department of Labor services specialist Eric Frasier, left, helps a woman with a job search at an unemployment office in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate fell for the 12th straight month in April.

The state’s unemployment rate was 4.3%, down from 4.5% in March. That’s well below the state’s all-time high of 12.5% posted last April, but still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.

Gov. Brian Kemp says it’s thanks to the state’s “measured reopening approach.”

“Georgians are getting back to work, and the Peach State continues to lead the American comeback,” the governor tweeted Friday.

More people sought and found jobs in April, pushing the number of unemployed Georgians down to about 221,000.

A separate survey of employer payrolls showed declines, though. Georgia payrolls fell about 9,000 from March to April, falling to about 4.5 million.

However, Georgia workers continue to file for unemployment at elevated levels, with 25,000 people seeking jobless aid last week.