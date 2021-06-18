Georgia jobless rate falls to 4.1% in 13th straight decline

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate continued to fall in May, dropping closer to where it was before the pandemic.

The state’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in May, down from 4.3% in April.

Fewer people sought jobs in May, but the number of unemployed people fell to about 212,000, because the number of people reporting they have jobs fell more slowly.

Employer payrolls rose by about 14,000 from April to May, with Georgia payrolls nearing 4.5 million.

The separate payrolls survey is considered the top job market indicator by economists.

Georgia workers continue to file for unemployment at elevated levels.

More than 22,000 workers made initial filings for benefits during the week ended June 12.