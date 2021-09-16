Georgia jobless rate falls to 3.5% in August, payrolls stall

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate fell for the 16th straight month in August, although employer payroll growth stalled.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% in July.

The state’s jobless rate was 7% in August 2020.

The number of unemployed Georgians fell to about 182,000 in August, as more people entered the labor force and more people found jobs.

Employer payrolls fell slightly from July to 4.56 million.

Payrolls are the top labor measure for many economists.

The Georgia Department of Labor released the job figures Thursday.

Georgia workers filing for new unemployment benefits fell to about 6,000 in the week of Sept. 11.

That’s the lowest since before the pandemic.