Georgia jobless rate dips below 4% as payrolls again leap

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 19, 2014, file photo, a worker leaves a Georgia Department of Labor career center, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia employers continued to add to payrolls at a fast clip in July as the state’s unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since the pandemic began.

It was the 15th straight month that the state’s jobless rate decreased, falling to 3.7% from 4% in June.

The state’s jobless rate was 7.6% in July 2020. The number of unemployed people fell to about 193,000 in July.

That’s the first time the total number of jobless people fell below 200,000 in Georgia since the start of the pandemic.

Employer payrolls rose to 4.57 million. That was Georgia’s second big monthly jump in a row.