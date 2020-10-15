Georgia jail puts entire inmate population under quarantine

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The entire population of a jail in Georgia is under quarantine due to COVID-19.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, in a post Wednesday on Facebook, said the county jail is being quarantined due to positive tests among some of the jail’s population.

Most of those affected are asymptomatic but Millsap said he ordered the quarantine to prevent further spread.

Millsap did not say how many inmates are housed at the jail or the number under quarantine.

He also did not say how long the quarantine would last or provide details on how the quarantine process would work inside the jail.