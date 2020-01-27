Georgia inmate who came close to execution in 2017 dies

by: KATE BRUMBACK

Keith “Bo” Tharpe

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia death row inmate whose scheduled execution was halted in September 2017 by the U.S. Supreme Court after his lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by a juror’s racial bias has died.

The Department of Corrections says Keith “Bo” Tharpe died Friday night of natural causes. He was 61.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath confirmed the death in an email Sunday.

A jury convicted Tharpe in January 1991 of murder in the September 1990 slaying of his sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Freeman, and sentenced him to death.

