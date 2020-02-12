Georgia inmate captured after escaping through ceiling

TALLEDEGA COUNTY, Alabama (CNN) – A Georgia escaped inmate returns behind bars after being caught in Alabama.

The Talledega County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Gregory Keith Wyatt after a standoff at a home in a rural area Tuesday.

Wyatt escaped from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

They say he went through a light in the ceiling and worked his way into a pipe chase to get away.

He had been in jail on multiple charges including reckless driving, hit and run and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Talledega County deputies also wanted Wyatt but for unrelated charges.

