Georgia House wants sexual misconduct training for doctors

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Doctors in Georgia could soon be required to undergo sexual misconduct training under a bill that passed the state House on Friday.

House Bill 458 would require that physicians and dentists undergo a one-time training on sexual misconduct that lasts at least three hours.

The bill would also require that medical schools build sexual misconduct training into their curriculum.

It passed 131-27 and heads to the Senate for more work.

Rep. Sharon Cooper is a Republican from Marietta. She said the bill was brought to her by the Georgia Composite Medical Board, which licenses physicians in the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories