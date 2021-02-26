Georgia House wants sexual misconduct training for doctors

ATLANTA (AP) — Doctors in Georgia could soon be required to undergo sexual misconduct training under a bill that passed the state House on Friday.

House Bill 458 would require that physicians and dentists undergo a one-time training on sexual misconduct that lasts at least three hours.

The bill would also require that medical schools build sexual misconduct training into their curriculum.

It passed 131-27 and heads to the Senate for more work.

Rep. Sharon Cooper is a Republican from Marietta. She said the bill was brought to her by the Georgia Composite Medical Board, which licenses physicians in the state.