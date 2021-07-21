Georgia House speaker proposes 1K bonus for police, deputies

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, House Speaker David Ralston holds a news conference after a session in Atlanta. Republicans chose Ralston to return as speaker of the Georgia House for another two years Monday, Nov. 9 supporting his leadership after the GOP retained a majority in last week’s election. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s House speaker said he will seek $75 million in the state budget to give each police officer and sheriff’s deputy a $1,000 bonus, increase salaries for prosecutors and public defenders and bolster the capacity of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Republican David Ralston unveiled the funding proposal on Wednesday. He said money will also be set aside for the GBI to initiate investigations of suspected election fraud.

Ralston and other Republicans in the state, have made violent crime in Democrat-controlled Atlanta a focus in recent months. The $75 million includes $3 million that Ralston previously announced to address crime in the city.