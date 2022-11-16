ATLANTA (WSAV) — Speaker of the Georgia House of Representative David Ralston, 68, has died, according to the Georgia House of Representatives.

Ralston, who was the 73rd Speaker of the House, died following a battle with “an extended illness.” His wife Sheree, children and other family members were with him when he passed.

Ralston was the country’s longest currently-serving state house speaker, Georgia House of Representatives said. Ralston represented Georgia’s seventh House district.

“Today we have lost a gentleman’s giant of the House of Representatives, Speaker Ralston has been a tremendous leader that has been bipartisan,” Rep. Carl Gilliard told WSAV. He has been a leader in the areas of mentorship for the entire House. We send our prayers as the gentle giant of the Georgia General Assembly rests peacefully.”

Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones (R-Milton) will become the 74th Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives and serve until the term ends in January, according to the Georgia House of Representatives. However, Republicans nominated Jon Burns of Newington to replace Ralston when the newly elected General Assembly convenes Jan. 9, an effort at continuity supported by Ralston’s closest allies.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags flown at half-staff until Ralston is buried and said his body will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol.

“Our state lost one of its true giants,” Kemp said in a statement.

“Georgia has lost a titan of our political world, and, more importantly, I have lost a dear friend,” Burns said in a statement. “As a leader, Speaker Ralston was selfless and brave – always willing to place the good of Georgians ahead of his own personal gain. As a friend, he was fiercely loyal – always willing to provide wise counsel and support. Our state will miss him greatly. I will miss him always.”

Ralston announced Nov. 4 that he would not seek reelection due to health concerns.

“Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago,” Ralston said in a statement at that time. “I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.