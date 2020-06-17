Georgia House sends question over suing government to voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians will get to vote on whether to make it easier to sue the state and local governments under a proposed constitutional amendment given final passage by the state House.
House Resolution 1023 was passed by a vote of 164-0 on Tuesday, sending the question to voters as a ballot referendum.
Lawmakers are reacting to state Supreme Court decision that says governments can only be sued if they’ve waived a legal doctrine called sovereign immunity.
Welch said the amendment would allow Georgians to sue in state court to protect their rights and ensure governments follow the law, but would not allow judges to award damages or attorney’s fees.