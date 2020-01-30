Georgia House rethinks plan for primaries in Senate election

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s rules might not be changing after all for a special election pitting appointed incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Rep. Doug Collins, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and others.
Current law holds that all candidates, Republican and Democrat, would run against each other on the November ballot, with a January runoff if no one wins a majority.
House Bill 757 would change Georgia law to require primary elections to determine each party’s nominees ahead of the special election.
On Thursday, the rules committee sent it back to the governmental affairs committee for more work.