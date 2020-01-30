Georgia House rethinks plan for primaries in Senate election

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, emerges from a conference room working with other allies of President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Collins announced Wednesday that he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican sworn in just weeks ago, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s rules might not be changing after all for a special election pitting appointed incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Rep. Doug Collins, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and others.

Current law holds that all candidates, Republican and Democrat, would run against each other on the November ballot, with a January runoff if no one wins a majority.

House Bill 757 would change Georgia law to require primary elections to determine each party’s nominees ahead of the special election.

On Thursday, the rules committee sent it back to the governmental affairs committee for more work.