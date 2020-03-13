Georgia House passes bill to strengthen gang-related laws

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House has passed a bill that aims to strengthen the state’s anti-gang laws, over the objection of Democrats who said the bill was mostly posturing.

House Bill 994 passed by a vote of 93-65 late Thursday.

Backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, it would expand the offenses that fall under the definition of criminal gang activity.

Republican Rep. Bert Reeves said the bill refines the state’s gang laws based on actual cases that have come up in Georgia.

Democratic Rep. Josh McLaurin said the bill isn’t needed and is just posturing to make supporters look tough on crime.