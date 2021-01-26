Georgia House member removed for refusing COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A member of the Georgia state House was removed from the chamber for not abiding by the legislature’s coronavirus testing policy.

Rep. David Clark, a Republican from Buford, was asked to leave the House floor Tuesday morning. Clark refused to leave on his own and had to be escorted out by police.

Members of the legislature undergo testing twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. Clark told reporters he is abstaining from twice-a-week testing until it is available to everyone in Georgia, particularly teachers and first responders.

A spokesman for House Speaker David Ralston issued a statement that didn’t name Clark. It said he had been “advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested at any point during this session.”

House Majority Leader Jon Burns, the Republican representing some local counties, and House Minority Leader James Beverly, the Democrat from the Macon area, released a joint statement on the matter: