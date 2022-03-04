ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of Georgia Republicans’ agenda to increase parental oversight of schools and regulate what they teach on racial issues are moving closer to law.

The state House voted Friday for a bill to ban the teaching of what Republicans label as “divisive concepts.” They also voted to pass a parental bill of rights they say is needed to increase transparency in schools.

Both bills are an outgrowth of conservative ferment over how schools teach about race, sexual orientation and other subjects.

Democrats say the bills are election season fodder for Republican primary voters. They also fear they aim to lock in a conservative view of society.