ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s House of Representatives has unanimously approved a plan to suspend the state’s motor fuel taxes through May 31.

The vote on Friday came in the face of rising gas prices fueled in part by the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced the plan Tuesday, and the GOP leaders of both chambers of the state Legislature are supporting it.

The measure passed the state House 150-0 and now goes to the state Senate. If it’s approved there, it will take effect as soon as the governor signs it. Georgia’s gas tax is about 29 cents a gallon.