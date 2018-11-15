Georgia News

Georgia House approves $270M in hurricane aid

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 12:59 PM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 12:59 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) - The state House has overwhelmingly approved $270 million in funding to aid communities in southern Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The House voted 162-1 Thursday to pass the relief money sought by Gov. Nathan Deal, who called lawmakers into a special session after the storm struck in October.

The new funding includes $55 million in emergency aid to farmers whose cotton, pecan and vegetable crops were ruined by the hurricane. It also has $20 million to help timber growers clear vast acreage of trees snapped and shattered during the storm.

House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, a Republican from Auburn, said: "This may well just be a start to what we need to do."   

Only one lawmaker, Republican Rep. Matt Gurtler of Tiger, voted against the spending. The budget bill now goes to the state Senate.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center