Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 postpone surgeries

Ambulances from surrounding counties fill the emergency entrance Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Ga. Like most in Georgia, the hospital is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 patients as the state set a new mark for infections on Tuesday, Aug. 31. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s public safety net hospital is the latest to temporarily cancel elective surgeries, saying it’s overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said Wednesday that the hospital was “inundated” with patients over Labor Day even as it officially diverted ambulances.

More than 5,900 people sickened by the respiratory illness are in Georgia hospitals.

COVID-19 patient numbers have been hovering around a record 6,000 for more than a week.

Some other Georgia hospitals were already cancelling elective procedures.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and David Scott are urging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to order elective surgeries postponed in all Georgia hospitals.

The Republican Kemp is refusing.