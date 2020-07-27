Georgia hospital to close amid financial hardships

CUTHBERT, Ga. (AP) — A hospital in Georgia has announced it will close in October due to financial difficulties officials say was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

WFLX-TV reports the Randolph County Hospital Authority has unanimously voted to shut down Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert.

The hospital’s CEO says in a news release the facility had been operating “on the brink” for years, and that the pandemic had pushed the hospital “past the point of no return”.

The release says another hospital that manages the center “has committed to placing as many” of the 50 employees impacted by the closure within their own system.