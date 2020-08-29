Georgia homeowner kills python amid invasive species fears

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — A homeowner east of Atlanta has killed a four-foot-long ball python, raising concerns that people are releasing the snakes in Georgia.

Giant pythons have established themselves in the wild in Florida, becoming an invasive species that poses a threat to wildlife there.

Ball pythons are commonly sold as pets and are native to Africa. Kaitlin Goode manages the Urban Wildlife Program for the Department of Natural Resources. She says such snakes typically escape or are intentionally released into the wild.

It’s unclear if the python could survive winter in northern Georgia, but officials fear the snakes will become established in the state.

WALB-TV reported in 2011 that a giant python was caught in the wild, west of Albany.