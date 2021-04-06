Georgia hits 4 million dose mark for vaccine given in state

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has hit a milestone of administering more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Kemp says the state reached the 3 million mark on March 19.

That means that more than 1 million doses of vaccine were administered in about 15 days in Georgia.

Kemp recently rolled back coronavirus restrictions in the state.

He signed an executive order that ends a ban on large gatherings, eliminates shelter-in-place requirements and reduces any remaining distance requirements at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters and between people at group fitness classes.

The rollback starts on April 8 and runs through April 30.