Georgia highway closed over deadly crash with pedestrian

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has led authorities to close all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

News outlets report the Thursday morning crash and shutdown caused about seven miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic between Suwanee and Lawrenceville. Details about the crash and the pedestrian weren’t immediately clear.

Gwinnett County police tweeted that the highway’s HOV lane was open during the shutdown. The county’s transit system tweeted that all its express routes would be delayed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories