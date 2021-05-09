Georgia high court to resume in-person oral arguments

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court plans to resume in-person hearings after more than a year of remote proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Harold Melton announced this week that the nine justices of the Georgia Supreme Court will be back in their courtroom in downtown Atlanta for oral arguments starting June 9.

Oral arguments moved online after Melton first declared a statewide judicial emergency in March 2020.

Public health measures will be in place the release says in the courtroom and some oral arguments may continue to be held remotely by request.